Kris Jenner's ‘concerns’ for Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship: Source

Insiders break down all the fears Kris Jenner had about the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

This revelation has been made by insiders close to the family, and according to their findings, Kris was initially just ‘thrilled’ to see anyone treating her daughter right, but slowly began to grow weary of their age difference.

The source told HollywoodLife, “Kris knows Pete only has good intentions for Kim, but she wasn’t completely convinced he could make it for the long haul.”

The inside source also admitted that Kim’s relationship stems from seeing Kris Jenner with Corey Gamble.

Reportedly, “For her and Corey, there haven’t really been challenged when it comes to their age differences or even the fact that Corey doesn’t have kids.”

“Corey fits in beautifully with their family and Kris can see why Kim would think Pete’s a keeper because he does, as well. She is looking at the similarities and as long as Kim is happy, Kris is on board and she thinks Pete is fantastic.”