Kim Kardashian cut THIS brutal joke about Tristan Thompson from ‘SNL’ monologue 

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s debut appearance on the comedy sketch show, Saturday Night Live was a big hit as fans were gushing over her impeccable funny yet bold sense of humor.
During the opening monologue of the show, the SKIMS founder took shots at almost every member of her famous family, ex Kanye West and more. However, there was one joke, in particular, that didn’t air —until now!
In the second episode of Hulu’s reality series, The Kardashians, aired on Wednesday, the supermodel, 41, revealed that she cut out a joke about sister Khloé’s on-and-off relationship with Tristan Thompson and his many infidelities.
While rehearsing for her monologue with her friend, comedian Amy Schumer, Kim said, “Oh, Khloé, you have the biggest heart. It’s so big it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces.”
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum ended up removing the joke from her Oct. 9 appearance on SNL. She later told a media outlet, “I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloé that I took out – I could’ve maybe gone further.”
