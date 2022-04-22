Megan Fox unveils new hair as she gears up for movie with Machine Gun Kelly

FileFootage

Megan Fox channelled a new look to star alongside fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in the rapper’s self-directed and self-written movie.



The Transformers actor, who has long oozed her charm in dark-coloured hair, unveiled new pink licks in the trailer for Good Mourning.

The trailer showed Fox telling her real-life beau, “You're an idiot. I hope you find your girlfriend.”

The movie, also starring Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings and Becky G, is set to hit theatres next month.

"Compounded by chaotic roommates, and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London's day keeps going downhill until ultimately, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture,” the film's synopsis read.

The couple previously starred in Midnight in the Switchgrass after which they started dating in May 2020.

Taking a new turn amid their romance, the lovebirds got engaged three months ago and they marked the occasion by drinking each other’s blood.