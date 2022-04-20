Angelina Jolie accused of suing FBI for letting 'child abuser' Brad Pitt on loose

Angelina Jolie is seemingly suing FBI for letting Brad Pitt go in 2016 child abuse case, reports Daily Mail.

That year, Pitt reportedly got into a brawl with eldest son Maddow on a private jet from France to USA. The star had also slapped his son, it was reported at the time.

The new lawsuit is filed by an anonymous Jane Doe, who requests a copy of the department's investigative file in hopes of 'better understanding the FBI's investigation and obtaining information necessary for her children to receive medical care and trauma counseling'.

After Jolie filed for divorce, it was revealed that Pitt was being investigated by the FBI and Los Angeles social services for 'physically abusive behaviour towards their children.

Pitt was later cleared of the accusations by the FBI, who confirmed he was not involved in altercation during the jet ride.