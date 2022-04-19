WhatsApp to allow users to change app language

— Twitter/ File

Popular Messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow some beta users to change the app language, WABetainfo reported Tuesday.



According to the WhatsApp news tracker, a few days ago, the meta-owned company released the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.9.13 update, bringing the ability to certain beta testers to use this feature, and the new 2.22.10.2 beta update helps more users receive the same feature.

A screengrab of the feature. — WABetainfo

Under the new feature, some beta testers can now change the app language by going on WhatsApp Settings > App language.

“A similar feature was already available in certain countries (for example, India) and it was available in WhatsApp Settings > Chats,” it noted, adding that WhatsApp is now releasing the feature regardless of your country and with a new user interface.