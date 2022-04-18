Princess Charlotte mimics the Queen in latest Easter appearance

Princess Charlotte seems to be taking after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as she grows up… or at least, royal fans seem to thinks o!
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter, Charlotte, was seen matching with her mother in a powder blue outfit with a navy cardigan as she attended the annual Easter Sunday service at Windsor.
Soon after pictures from the event released, netizens took to social media to share how much Charlotte resembled her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
One particular picture of the princess drew much response, in which she was seen with her hands folded behind her back, with people claiming to see clear similarities between Charlotte and the monarch.
“Princess Charlotte giving major Queen Elizabeth vibes. There is a real confidence about her already. #Easter," said one Twitter user.
Another commented: “I think Princess Charlotte is walking like her great-grandmother, The Queen!”
This is hardly the first time that Charlotte has been compared to her great-grandma; fans had also commented the same about Charlotte when the Cambridge’s family Christmas card photos came out in December 2021.
It also seems as though Charlotte’s looks aren’t the only thing that she takes from the Queen… she is also said to be a great fan of horseriding, a hobby that is known to be the Queen’s.
Harry and Megan almost looked on the verge of tears at one moment
Billie Eilish made histiry with recent performance at Coachella 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone hit the Coachella Music Festival on Saturday
Lizzo hosted April 16 episode of 'Saturday Night Live'
Kris Jenner dished on impact of online hate on reality TV stars
Sara Ali Khan received attention with her unique post on Instagram by posting pictures of the 'Full Moon’