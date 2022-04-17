Prince Charles afraid Harry's kids will 'hijack' Queen Platinum Jubilee

Prince Charles fears Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their kids could hamper Queen popularity at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Queen is eager to have her entire family on board when she celebrates 70 years as the monarch, but there are concerns that the Sussex kids- especially Lilibet, who turns one that month- could hijack her popularity, creating a 'circus'

A source close to the Prince of Wales tells The Sun: “Charles wants the Platinum Jubilee to focus only on the Queen.

“Many are disappointed that Andrew overshadowed Prince Philip's thanksgiving service and don't want the Meghan and Harry circus to hijack the Jubilee.

“This is the Queen’s show and should be about her and her 70 years of service rather than Meghan’s fashion, the kids and Harry.

“They don’t want it to become the Harry and Meghan show. Charles and all the family are agreed on that.”

Meanwhile, the Royal Family is also worried that netflix might want a BTS of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the same way they require it for Harry's Invictus Games documentary.

An insider added: “The Royal Family will be watching on at Invictus events this week concerned where Netflix will be when the Jubilee comes round.

“They will want to film behind the scenes or be in the crowd at the Jubilee as its better footage for the documentary.”