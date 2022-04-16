Jennifer Aniston talks insomnia ordeal: 'Super sleep deprived'

Jennifer Aniston is spreading awareness around sleep disorders from her personal experiences.



The Friends alum confesses that she has been dealing with sleepwalking and sleep anxiety for years bringing her to a point, where she does not get sleep at all.

"I think it started somewhere in my 30s or even earlier, but you just don't start to notice the effects of a lack of sleep when we're younger because we're so invincible," Aniston says. "It began as something that I would just accept and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day and your work and your mind function and your physique."



"And the more I worry about it, the harder it is to fall asleep," she says.

Aniston admitted that she sleep-walked a few times back in the days.

"I have been known to do that. I've been woken up by house alarms going off that I've set off. And I don't think I do that anymore — that was when I was super sleep deprived," she says, adding that "at least there's that silver lining" to her sleep woes.

The actress went on to confess that she put her sleep secondary to her work for years.

"It became something that I really was struggling with," she says. "It used to be the last thing on the list, but you can't really abide by the three pillars of health — which are diet, exercise and sleep — if you can't really exercise and you can't really eat right if you haven't slept well because your body clock is so completely thrown off."

Aniston is now consulting a doctor to undergo treatment to help her with sleeping problems.