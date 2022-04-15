Rihanna sparks rumours she’s split from A$AP Rocky amid pregnancy

Rihanna has sparked speculations that she has split from boyfriend A$AP Rocky just weeks before she's due to give birth to their first child.



The singer, 34, and rapper A$AP, 33, are said to have ended their relationship after alleged footage of him cheating came to light.

Speculation is rife that Rihanna caught A$AP with footwear designer Amina Muaddi - who the Umbrella hitmaker previously enlisted to design shoes for her 2020 Fenty drop, reported The Sun.

Blogger and fashion influencer Louis via Roma was the first to report on Rocky's alleged infidelity. The blogger posted that Rih dumped his baby daddy after discovering that he cheated with her employee.

XXL also claims the couple were seen at a restaurant in Los Angeles recently, with Rihanna spotted crying at the table before leaving without A$AP.

Shoe designer Amina Muaddi has been caught up in the rumours

Unsurprisingly Rihanna's fans had a strong reaction to the claims.

One wrote on Twitter: "Okay so Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are breaking up. He cheated on her. WAIT, HE CHEATED?? ON RIRI?? WHILE PREGNANT?? AND WITH DESIGNER AMINA MUADDI?? WAIT AGAIN, AREN'T RIRI AND AMINA FRIENDS?? WTF IS GOING ON??."

Another said: "Don’t play with us like that. We know ASAP Rocky can’t be that dumb to cheat on Rihanna. If it’s true we are cancelling Amina Muaddi and him."

In a shock twist the last post Amina, 35, shared on Instagram was a series of snaps of Rihanna, praising her pregnancy style.