Meghan Markle faces a challenge as she tries to trademark ‘archetypes’

Meghan Markle faces challenge as she tries to trademark ‘archetypes’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is facing a challenge from a company as she tries to trademark the centuries-old word ‘archetypes’.



Royal expert Richard Eden has revealed this in his latest article for the Mail Plus.

He says, “FOLLOWING my disclosure that the Duchess of Sussex has applied to trademark the ancient English word ‘archetypes’, the name of her new podcast series, I can reveal she faces a challenge from a company trying to create a dating and luxury goods brand.”

The royal expert further disclosed “U.S. based Project Miracle IP Holdings has also filed papers looking to trademark the word ‘archetypes’.”

The most worrying aspect for Meghan, 40, will be the company’s possible encroachment into her media space, he said and added Project Miracle would also like its trademark to cover ‘interactive media’. A ruling on the trademark applications will be made in the coming weeks.

Earlier, there were reports Meghan Markle had applied to trademark the word ‘archetypes’.

The former actress announced last month that her first series of podcasts for Spotify would be called 'Archetypes'.