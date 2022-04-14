Maisie Williams opens up about body image issues playing Arya in 'Games of Thrones'

Maisie Williams, who rose to fame as Game of Thrones's Arya, recently revealed that she “resented” her character Arya Stark on the hit HBO series.



In an interview with the British GQ, Williams shared the internal struggle she had to go through when she matured.

“I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn’t express who I was becoming,” she disclosed to the publication.

The 24-year-old also narrated that it was becoming difficult to portray her character as a feisty tomboy because her body was not in alignment with what the world wanted to watch.

“I also resented my body, because it wasn't aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated,” she remarked while talking about the complications she had essaying Arya's role.

Williams hinted at not missing her series, when asked about her experience and replied instantly by asking, “Can I say none of it?”

Adding to her statement, the actress clarified, “I don't think it's healthy [to miss it], because I loved it.”

The starlet also noted that despite her resentment toward the character, she felt delighted to be a part of something so great.

“I look at it so fondly, and I look at it with such pride. But why would I want to make myself feel sad about the greatest thing that ever happened to me? I don't want to associate that with feelings of pain,” she asserted before concluding.