Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s private guards can’t carry weapons in Holland

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle cannot have private armed security guards as they are set to visit Holland this week.



The royal couple have been told about the move as they are expected to be at the opening ceremony of Invictus Games on Saturday, April 16.

The Dutch authorities confirmed that Meghan and Harry’s private security guards cannot be armed during their visit to Holland.

“No, in the Netherlands only government officials (police, military personnel etc) are allowed to carry weapons", said police spokeswoman Anna Sophia Posthumus when asked if the private guards of the royal couple are allowed to carry weapons.

However, according to reports, Meghan and Harry could be handed ‘VIP status’ by the Dutch police.