Jennifer Lopez's green engagement ring from Ben Affleck means a lot to JLo

Jennifer Lopez has showed off a ring with a huge green gemstone after confirming she was engaged for a second time to Hollywood superstar Ben Affleck.

The 52-year-old actress and singer shared her engagement news in her on the JLo newsletter on Friday.

In video, Lopez can be seen crying while admiring a huge green engagement ring from Afleck, which appears to have extra special meaning.

"I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green," Jennifer Lopez explained in one of her newsletters

The musician showcased her green stone, set on a silver band. In a previous newsletter, Lopez went into detail about how the color has a special meaning to her.

"I always say the color green is my lucky color," Lopez, once wrote, pointing to the iconic jungle-print Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammys. "Maybe you can remember a certain green dress."



"I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green," she continued.

Lopez's sister Lynda shared a photo of the ring to her Instagram Story while sending congratulations to the pair.

Affleck and Lopez, who rekindled their romance last year, are engaged again 18 years after they cancelled wed ding, with hope to fulfil their dream.

She has since added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle, where she revealed her engagement to her 45.2 million fans.

Ben and Jen, famously known as Bennifer, reignited their romance after Lopez broke up with baseball star Alex Rodriguez and Affleck split with actress Ana DeArmas last year.