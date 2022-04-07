Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to welcome new Hollywood neighbours soon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for new neighbours in their Hollywood home in Montecito as Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi move out of their mansion.
Hello magazine reports that Ellen and Portia, who have been neighbours to Prince Harry and Meghan since 2021, sold their three-bedroom house for $13.5 million two months after putting it up for sale at $13.9 million.
The wives reportedly made a $1.5 million profit on the property; they bought it in late 2021 for $12 million.
According to sources, the property has been snatched up by Soren Urry, a commercial real estate developer.
While Ellen and Portia may be moving out, Prince Harry and Meghan have no shortage of Hollywood A-listers as neighbours.
Montecito, a coastal town in Santa Barbara is a popular attraction for stars; Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom moved into the area in 2020 to raise their daughter Daisy Dove, while Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez also live in the area.
