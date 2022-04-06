Katy Perry making ‘questionable faces’ leaves fans in splits: See

Katy Perry has recently posted a montage on Instagram featuring different weird and funny facial expressions, leaving fans in stitches.
In the photo, the Roar songstress could be spotted wearing a silver croc-pattern metallic attire, and opted for a glamorous make-up.
Accessorising it with silver hooped earrings, Perry looked stunning.
The singer in the photo showed her emotions while judging the nail-biting Showstopper Challenge round of American Idol platinum episode on Monday.
Besides, other judges included Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.
She wrote in the caption, “This is the face of someone being SHOWSTOPPED.”
She also asked the followers on her social media that “are they watching” the show.
Fans however, adored her silliness and dropped heart and laughing out loud emoticons in the comment section.
A few also confessed their love for the singer-songwriter in the comments.
For the unversed, the top 24 was selected on final round of Showstoppers Challenge in the American Idol platinum episode.
It is reported that the show will return for a two-night event in Hawaii on April 10 and 11.
