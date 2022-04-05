Hailey Bieber shuts down netizens, says she is 'not pregnant' after Grammys photos

Hailey Bieber shuts down netizens, says she is 'not pregnant' after new photos

Hailey Bieber is not having more of the pregnancy rumours.

The 25-year-old model shunned a fanpage speculating that a little Bieber is on the way after Hailey and Justin walked the Grammys red carpet.

“FANS ARE CONVINCED HAILEY BIEBER IS PREGNANT AFTER SHE WALKS GRAMMYS RED CARPET IN FLOWING GOWN WITH HUSBAND JUSTIN BIEBER.”

“I’m not pregnant leave me alone,” an irritated Hailey slammed the post from Radar

Speaking to Wall Street Journal in February, Hailey opened up about the pressures of welcoming a child right after a woman gets married.

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby.

“I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young,” she added. “Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

Earlier, Hailey turned to her Instagram to share a photo of herself locking lips with husband, cherishing the 'incredible' year.

“So proud of you and the Justice album. What an incredible year it’s been! So much to celebrate.” wrote the model, leading fans to believe she is expecting.