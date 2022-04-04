PTI names Justice (r) Gulzar Ahmed as interim PM

Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: In response to President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter seeking a name for the appointment of caretaker prime minister, the PTI has recommended Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed for the coveted post, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday.

Talking to journalists, Fawad said that his party named Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed as interim PM after the approval from the party's core committee.

He advised the Opposition to consult a wise person before talking about national security matters.

Earlier, in the day, despite controversies surrounding the dissolution of the National Assembly, President Arif Alvi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif for the nomination of the caretaker premier.

In a letter titled “Appointment of the caretaker prime minister”, the president asked them to initiate the process of appointment of the caretaker PM with the recommendation of suitable names.

“The prime minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly may kindly propose a suitable person for the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister as provided in Article 224 (IA) of the Constitution of Pakistan,” he wrote, adding that the incumbent prime minister will continue to hold office till the appointment of the caretaker prime minister.

Shahbaz Sharif refuses to be part of process

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz has refused to be part of the consultative process for the selection caretaker prime minister initiated by President Arif Alvi, saying how can they respond to the letter of a president who has “violated the Constitution”.

He was speaking to the media in Islamabad, alongside top Opposition leaders PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari when he was asked to comment on the letter written by the president.

Shahbaz also said: “We are abiding by the Constitution, how is it possible to respond to the unconstitutional letter of the president?”

He asked the Supreme Court to form a full-court bench and punish the violators.

Shahbaz also said that at present, the whole nation is looking towards the apex court.