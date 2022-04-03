Ryan Reynolds plans to hit Nashville with Blake Lively: Deets inside

Ryan Reynolds and his wifey Blake Lively are reportedly planning to spend cosy time in Nashville.
The Deadpool star, who shares three daughters with the Gossip Girl alum, resides in upstate New York.
However, the lovebirds are gearing up to spend the season away from East Coast's harsh weather.
According to OK!, they "love the East Coast, but they’d like an escape from the harsh winters."
“Nashville checks all the boxes because it’s warmer but still has seasons, it’s hip and it’s far from the Hollywood scene," an insider spilt to the outlet.
Moreover, The Age of Adaline actor is also hoping to stay in touch with her bestie Taylor Swift in Nashville.
"Blake and Taylor are still super close, but they don’t get to see each other much,” the source added.
“If they were in the same city, they could hang out together all the time.”
