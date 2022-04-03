 
close
Sunday April 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Cabinet Division de-notfies Imran Khan as prime minister

Cabinet Division de-notfies Imran Khan as prime minister in line with president's order of dissolving assemblies

By Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
April 03, 2022
Prime Minister Imran Khan address the National Assembly. Photo: File/AFP
Prime Minister Imran Khan address the National Assembly. Photo: File/AFP

After the dissolution of the National Assembly by President Arif Alvi on Sunday, the Cabinet Division issued a notification that Imran Khan no longer holds the Office of the prime minister.

“Consequent upon dissolution of the National Assembly by the president of Pakistan, in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs’ SRO No. 487(1)/2022, dated 3rd April, 2022, Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceased to hold the Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect,” said the notification.

Cabinet division notification saying Imran Khan no longer holds the PM Office. Photo: Reporter
Cabinet division notification saying Imran Khan no longer holds the PM Office. Photo: Reporter

Details to follow...