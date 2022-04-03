Cabinet Division de-notfies Imran Khan as prime minister

After the dissolution of the National Assembly by President Arif Alvi on Sunday, the Cabinet Division issued a notification that Imran Khan no longer holds the Office of the prime minister.
“Consequent upon dissolution of the National Assembly by the president of Pakistan, in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs’ SRO No. 487(1)/2022, dated 3rd April, 2022, Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceased to hold the Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect,” said the notification.
