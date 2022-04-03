Twitter takes step to stop attacks on Meghan Markle

More single-purpose hate accounts targeting Meghan Markle have been suspended by Twitter, said Christopher Bouzy, who launched Bot Sentinel, a non-partisan platform developed to classify and track inauthentic accounts and trolls.
He said "67 accounts we were monitoring are either suspended or disabled".
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been target of hate online ever since they stepped down form their royal duties and settled in the US.
Prince Charles’ future reign causes ‘calls for concern’ as it ‘inches closer’ amid Queen’s health fears
Experts reveal Prince Harry’s decision to snub memorial cause ‘silence to dominate conversations’
Tom Holland's new pictures gave fans a look into his upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series 'The Crowded Room'
Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar share heartfelt birthday wishes for Ajay Devgn
Carl Woods accused her ex-fiance Katie Price of cheating on him with a second man
Experts slam Prince Harry for ‘playing games’ with Firm before the release of his memoir