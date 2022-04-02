Anushka Sharma dazzles with husband Virat Kohli in sizzling new pictures

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli set the internet on fire with their latest glamourous photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, the Zero actor enthralled her fans as she dropped the sizzling new images.

The Bollywood diva captioned the pictures, “We clean up well.”

In the photos, the actor dazzled in a shimmery beige and grey gown with feather detailing at the bottom, while her cricketer husband looked dapper in a black suit.

The sports star, who can’t take his eyes off wife in the photos, reacted in the comment section with a fire and heart emoji.



Virat wrote, “Uffff too hot.”

Acclaimed director Zoya Akhtar also commented with heart emoticons on the pictures of the power couple.

On the work front, Anushka is all set to star in sports drama based on cricket titled Chakda Xpress after a break of 3 years.

The actor will play the role of a former Indian women's team captain, Jhulan Goswami. The film will hit the theaters in 2023.