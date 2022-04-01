Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's rekindled romance is 'superficial': thinks Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck reportedly is not in awe of brother Ben Affleck love-life with Jennifer Lopez making the Gone Baby Gone actor feel the couple's 'frivolous'.

According to the OK!, an insider has spilled the beans on Casey’s views on the Justice League star and JLo becoming one of the most followed Hollywood couples.

“He finds them superficial,” an insider told the outlet. “Ben and Jen are at the center of the whole L.A. social scene, which Casey finds frivolous and has really divorced himself from.”

The 45-year-old actor reportedly does not find himself drawn towards the idea of getting involved with ‘Bennifer’.

“(He) is a guy who’s always searching, reading and writing and trying to figure himself out. The fancy parts of being famous hold no interest to him,” the source clarified.

The Manchester by the Sea actor is dating Caylee Cowan. “Casey is allergic to the circus Ben’s life has become, and it’s just not a world he knows or cares to navigate,” the publication quoted its source.

“He and Caylee won’t be double-dating with Bennifer anytime soon!”