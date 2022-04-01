Britney Spears believes movie ‘Crossroads’ was ‘less worse’ than ‘real life’

File Footage

Britney Spears slammed her mother as she reflected on her movie Crossroads comparing her character's situation to her own in her latest social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer dropped a video clip from the teen drama in which she played the character of Lucy Wagner whose mother had nothing to do with her.

The 40-year-old captioned the post, “Scene in a movie I did a ways back!!! When I realized my whole journey to find my mom…”

“And she doesn’t want to see me!!! I know… PRETTY (expletive) SAD!!!” the singer added.

Britney concluded the post saying, “I mean… Psss I mean it’s actually less worse than what my mom did to me in real life so.”

In the clip, Lucy told Ben (played by Anson Mount) that she had a heartbreaking conversation with her mother during which Lucy's mother told her that she was never wanted.







