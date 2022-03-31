Cole Sprouse spills cast of ‘Riverdale’ want show to end: Read

Cole Sprouse has just spoken out about filming the long-running CW series Riverdale.



Following the recent announcement by the network that the show was renewed for a seventh season in 2022-23 which naturally excited fans of the twisted live-action series.

The show has been airing since 2017 and has garnered a large fandom for its unique take on the characters from Archie comics.

In a recent sit-down with GQ, Cole Sprouse who portrays the role of Jughead in the series shared his thoughts about working on the show.

The actor was brutally honest with his words as he revealed that most of the cast members on the show are ready to "wrap it up with a bow."

He continued that he and his co-stars are eager to move on in their lives though this does not mean he is not grateful for the show, ultimately he is looking forward to more of his own growth as an actor.

Sprouse went on and noted, "I'm not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control."

He detailed that they in fact receive their scripts once they reach the set and are asked to shoot then and there.

The actor also shared that at one point he was even asked to direct an episode but eventually denied the opportunity, knowing that he would not be awarded the creative freedom he wants and would have had to succumb to the network's needs without being able to fulfil his vision for the show.



