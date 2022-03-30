Royal family is upset after Queen Elizabeth chooses Andrew to escort her

Queen Elizabeth’s public show of support for Prince Andrew at Prince Philip's memorial service left several senior members of the Royal Family unhappy, according to UK's Daily Express.

The publication reported that the royal family members respected the Queen' s decision to put him front and centre but were upset that Andrew suggested it.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer wrote, "I don’t think anyone at Westminster Abbey today thought Andrew shouldn’t have been at his own father’s memorial service. It’s the difference between being one of 1,800 guests and the one person escorting the Queen that has upset senior members of the Royal Family."

Prince Andrew was pictured with her mother when they left for Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday.

The Queen stripped Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages over sexual assault allegations against her second son.

The Duke of York recently reached an out-of-court settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre.