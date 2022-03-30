New trailer for 'Top Gun Maverick' starring Tom Cruise released

Tom Cruise on Tuesday shared the new trailer for upcoming film "Top Gun Maverick".

The film sees the return of Cruise’s cocky fighter pilot more than 30 years after the original movie launched his career as a global action star.

The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 box-office hit and features actor Miles Teller as the son of Anthony Edwards’ pilot Goose, who is killed during a training exercise in the first movie.

“Top Gun: Maverick” also stars Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who reprises his rule as Maverick’s rival Iceman.