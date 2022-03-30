Will Smith's Oscars slap video breaks MrBeast's YouTube record for Squid Game

Will Smith's shocking move broke the internet and the video of his Oscars slap at Sunday's star-studded ceremony has broken MrBeast's YouTube views record.

The video, which shows the actor slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards, has broken MrBeast's Squid Game YouTube views.

Last year, after Netflix's released of the critically acclaimed drama, Squid Game, YouTuber MrBeast set a record with his real-life recreation of the popular show.

The video surpassed the previously set record and accrued almost 43 million views in a 24-hour period. MrBeast held onto this record until last night's stunning Oscar Ceremony.

After The Guardian uploaded the uncensored moment when Smith unexpectedly slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the 94th Academy Awards, the video has garnered more than 59 million views in less than 24 hours.

Notably, the video is still accruing views and remains the top trending video on YouTube. This number will undoubtedly continue to rise as the Academy continues to debate what consequences Smith's action hold.