UN nuclear watchdog head visits Ukraine to discuss safety

VIENNA: The head of the UN atomic watchdog, Rafael Grossi, is in Ukraine to discuss "the safety and security" of nuclear sites there, the agency said on Tuesday.
This is Grossi's first visit to Ukraine since Russia seized several nuclear facilities, including Chernobyl, as part of its war in Ukraine.
Grossi is holding talks with senior government officials and will travel to one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement. It did not specify which plant.
"Just crossed the border into Ukraine to start IAEA's mission," Grossi tweeted. "We must act now to help prevent the danger of a nuclear accident."
Since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, the IAEA director-general has repeatedly warned of the dangers of the conflict. The war is the first to occur in a country with a vast nuclear estate comprising 15 reactors in addition to Chernobyl, the site in 1986 of the world's worst nuclear disaster.
During the visit, Grossi will discuss IAEA plans to ship "vital safety and security supplies" to Ukraine, including monitoring and emergency equipment, and dispatch experts to several of its nuclear sites, the IAEA said.
"The military conflict is putting Ukraine's nuclear power plants and other facilities with radioactive material in unprecedented danger," Grossi said in the statement.
"Ukraine has requested our assistance for safety and security. We will now start delivering it," he said.
Russian forces took control of the site of the defunct Chernobyl plant — where radioactive waste is still stored — on February 24.
On March 4, they also captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, sparking alarm when shelling caused a fire at a training facility at the complex.
Grossi met Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers in Turkey earlier this month to discuss nuclear safety but no agreement has been reached as yet.
About 100 Ukrainian technicians continued to run daily operations at Chernobyl.
After Russian forces seized the radioactive site, staff were forced to work for nearly four weeks without rotation.
"There have already been several close calls. We can't afford to lose any more time," Grossi said.
Ukraine has four active nuclear power plants, providing about half the country's electricity, as well as stores of nuclear waste such as the one at Chernobyl.
Top Zelensky advisor, Mikhailo Podolyak said China could play an important role in global security if it makes the...
At least 23 people have died after a bus crashed into a lorry in eastern Tanzania
So far, as in previous rounds, the talks have yielded little progress, with both sides blaming the other, and none...
Western sanctions that limit access to Russia's internet prove to be highly divisive
"We cannot take this decision into account," says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
The OTT platform Netflix’s new feature is currently set to tighten the noose on the users in three countries