Pete Davidson should stay away from Kanye West after Will Smith's Oscar punch?

Soon after Will Smith's bombshell move at the 94th Academy Awards, fans of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson feared that Kanye West may recreate the actor's shocking Oscar scene.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is persistently teasing the rapper. Now, some social media users are suggesting that the comedian should stay away from Kanye.
The father-of-four previously failed to control his emotions and launched some online attacks on the couple after failing to persuade his ex Kim Kardashian to rekindle relationship even after several attempts.
Some of users think Kanye may take an aggressive step after being inspired of Will Smith's love for his lady.
Previously, Kanye's ‘Eazy’ video earned widespread criticism for its portrayal of violence against Davidson. In the clip, West kidnaps the comedian and buries him in a bed of soil, leaving his head exposed. The rapper sprinkles seeds around, leading a bush of roses to grow from Davidson’s head.
Multiple celebrities criticised the rapper's move and came in support of Davidson. West later addressed the backlash, writing in another Instagram post that “art is not a proxy for any ill or harm”, and that “any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended”.
Fans are urging Pete Davidson to stay careful amid his whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian.
