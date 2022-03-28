Queen Elizabeth forced to give up favourite hobby amid health struggles

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth is getting ready to say goodbye to her favourite hobby since childhood, riding horses, as she approaches the landmark age of 96, reported Express UK.



The Queen’s love of horses started young and she was often seen riding alongside late husband Prince Philip on Windsor Castle grounds.

However, royal expert Robert Hardman recently shared on Mail Plus podcast Palace Confidential: “I don't think we will see her on her fell pony again.”

Mail on Sunday editor Charlotte Griffiths chimed in, saying that the possibility of Queen Elizabeth giving up riding is a ‘major moment’.

Commenting on the same, Hardman added: “I can't think of many other people approaching their 96th birthday getting on a horse.”

The Queen was last seen on a horse during her summer holiday at Balmoral. She was then forced to give it up until spring over health concerns.

At the time, a Balmoral source was quoted by The Sun saying: “She was in quite a bit of discomfort. She adores riding and it has been a part of her ritual for most of her life.”