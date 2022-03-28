Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas make glamorous appearance at 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars bash

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who are currently expecting their second baby, left fans stunned as they appeared on the red carpet of 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, held on Sunday.

The Game of Thrones diva and Runaway singer dropped jaws with their stunning appearance at the star-studded event.

Flaunting her growing baby bump, Turner, 26, turned heads with her gorgeous sartorial statement – a billowing red Louise Vuitton gown with long sleeves.

Jonas, on the hand, looked dapper in a classic black suit with white details. Take a look.

Before the 2022 Oscars bash, Jonas and Turner marked their glamorous appearance at the Louis Vuitton's show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, amid their second pregnancy.

Turner and Jonas are the proud parents of a baby girl, Willa, who they welcomed in July 2020.