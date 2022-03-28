Kim Kardashian stuns in hoodie as she enjoys outing with kids North and Saint amid romance with Pete

American TV personality Kim Kardashian cut a very casual figure in a zip-up hoodie as she appeared enjoying walk with her her daughter North and son Saint in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 41-year-old reality star took her children for outing after taking break from her romance with new beau Pete Davidson.

The mum-of four cut a very casual figure while enjoying a cup of coffee and spending pleasant moments with her and Kanye West's children.



The influencer shares North and Saint, as well as her other two children, Chicago and Psalm, with her former husband Kanye West from whom she is legally separated.



Kim Kardashian was looking stunning in loose-fitting black zip-up hoodie. She also wore a form-hugging pair of athletic leggings and a set of matching sandals. Her brunette locks remained tied back into a tight bun during her outing.

Kim Kardashian's outing comes after she shared her new boyfriend Pete Davidson's Tattoo to reveal the comedian's feeling for her .