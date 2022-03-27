Jamie Dornan makes hilarious Fifty Shades reference during Oscar Wilde Awards

Jamie Dornan made audience laugh at the Oscar Wilde Awards with his witty take on acting career.

The actor, who played the role of Christian Grey in popular film franchise Fifty Shades of Grey quipped about his cheeky remark about playing Christian Grey in the raunchy Fifty Shades of Grey films.

While former honorees received a highlight reel featuring key moments from their acting career, Jamie took upon him to pull out a pair of handcuffs, signifying important career moment.

He said: "In the absence of a reel, I'm just going to act out my entire career."

"Only the things you know best. 'I'm going to need a participant from the audience," he said, leaving audience in splits.

Jamie was also accompanied by wife Amelia Warner for the event.