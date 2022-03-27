Meghan Markle’s biographer facing action to close his business

Meghan Markle’s biographer faces loss of business

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s cheerleader and the author of Finding Freedom is facing action to close his publishing business, according to royal expert Richard Eden.



The Daily Mail editor disclosed this in his latest report for Mail Plus on Saturday.

He also shared the link of the report and tweeted, “#Meghan's cheerleader #OmidScobie faces forced closure of his business.

In his report titled, “Meghan’s biographer faces loss of his firm”, the royal expert says, “MEGHAN’S cheerleader Omid Scobie appears so obsessed with portraying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Caribbean tour as a failure he’s forgotten to keep his own affairs in order.

“I can reveal the author of Finding Freedom (about Prince Harry and his wife) is facing action to close his publishing business, after he failed to provide legally required financial information. It faces ‘compulsory strike-off’ as it hasn’t filed any accounts since 2019.

“Failure to provide financial details would result in a fine of £1,500 for accounts that are more than six months overdue, according to Companies House. If a firm is struck off compulsorily, all its assets can be seized by the Government,” the report further said.



