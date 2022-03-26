Orlando Bloom shares heartbreaking details of family who fled Ukraine amid war

Orlando Bloom visited Moldova as the actor is working with UNICEF to meet the families fleeing Ukraine amid Russian invasion.

Taking to Instagram, The Lord of The Rings star dropped some pictures, one of which featured him meeting a mother of 3, who had to leave her house after her neighbour’s home was bombed.

The other two images showed Ukrainians as they leave their home in search of refuge and a photo of a little girl.

The 45-year-old described the heartbreaking incident that happened to the devastating family.

Bloom captioned the post, “Today, on the border, I met a mother and her three children who fled Ukraine last night after their neighbour’s house was bombed. They don’t know where they will go next, but Mum just wants her children to be safe.”

“Today is one month since the war started and thousands of families still cross the border to Moldova every day,” Katty Perry’s fiancé added.

“The services set up by UNICEF and partners on the borders are vital for children and families seeking protection,” he ended the post, directing his followers to a link if they want to help the victims of the worn torn country.







