Prince Philip would be 'angry' with Harry for not attending memorial service in UK

Prince Philip would have high hopes from his memorial service coming week, says expert.

Ingrid Seward believes that Prince Philip would want all his loved ones to make an effort to be an event, a fact that Queen is well aware of.

The expert went on to add that the Duke of Edinburgh would be disappointed at grandson Prince Harry, who has chosen to opt out of the service over security row.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: "Even someone as unassuming as the Queen might have expected some better luck during the culmination of her 70-year reign.

"Instead, she has had nothing but trouble. Her once strong physique is decidedly frail after hurting her back in October 2021. This year she has had to cancel all her public appearances including the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey because in her own words, “I can’t move!”.

"She is determined to be at her late husband’s memorial on Tuesday however hard it is for her to get there. She knows he would expect it as much as she knows he would be angry and disappointed Prince Harry has chosen not to go."

Prince Philip spent his entire life for “family, nation and Commonwealth” and he deserves the same respect from his close ones. It is reported that 500 representatives from his patronages and charities will gather in Westminster Abbey on Tuesday.