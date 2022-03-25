‘The Batman’ deleted scene reveals Barry Keoghan’s Joker vs Robert Pattinson

The makers of Robert Pattinson’s The Batman have released a never-before-seen deleted clip from the film and the movie’s mysterious character’s revelation has taken the internet by storm.

Director Matt Reeves has shared the deleted scene from the film, featuring a surprise cameo by another cast member in the film that was teased at the end of the film.

Actor Barry Keoghan's Joker, who has a small scene with Paul Dano's Riddler was revealed inside the Arkham Asylum.

On Thursday, Reeves turned to social media and shared the 5-minute scene, which was initially deleted from the final cut. The much-awaited face-off between Pattinson’s Batman and Keoghan’s Joker, who appears in chains, and wearing prisoner uniform, has left viewers stunned.





Joker’s horrifying physical appearance such as patchy hair, scars on his mouth and his permanently plastered smile left audience in shock.

Keoghan also took to his Twitter to react to the deleted scene. “Honestly, I am stuck for words, but I am very very BLESSED to play this role after the AMAZING AMAZING Actors before me. Here’s my version. Enjoy,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

Besides Pattinson, The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred.