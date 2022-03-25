Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir divorce called out months ago by astrologer?: Viral Video

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir alleged split was predicted in a shocking statement by astrologer Raja Haider.
In a video making rounds on the internet, Haider is spotted talking about the future of showbiz industry in the year 2022, confirming a major split between an unnamed power couple.
"A young, lean and a beautiful actress will part ways with her husband. The official announcement will be made before June 7," he tells host Hassan Choudhry.
"She is one of the top five actresses of Pakistan," adds Haider, hinting at Sajal.
Haider went on to warn: "If this marriage manages to survive anyway, by 2024, there will be a devastating public breakup. I will not say who is at fault, but I can confirm this is in the cards."
The short clip from the interview is shared on various Instagram fan accounts.
Take a look:
It is the first time Elizabeth appears in photographic form on the magazine's cover
Ed Sheeran asked for support in sending peace message from Ukraine
Kylie Jenner welcomed a baby boy with Travis Scott in February
Charlie Puth discusses heartbreak and love before dropping new song
Shailene Woodley has clearly told Aaron Rodgers to fix his non-serious attitude
Buckingham Palace on Thursday released details of a March 29 service at Westminster Abbey in London