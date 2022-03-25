Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir divorce called out months ago by astrologer?: Viral Video

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir alleged split was predicted in a shocking statement by astrologer Raja Haider.

In a video making rounds on the internet, Haider is spotted talking about the future of showbiz industry in the year 2022, confirming a major split between an unnamed power couple.

"A young, lean and a beautiful actress will part ways with her husband. The official announcement will be made before June 7," he tells host Hassan Choudhry.

"She is one of the top five actresses of Pakistan," adds Haider, hinting at Sajal.

Haider went on to warn: "If this marriage manages to survive anyway, by 2024, there will be a devastating public breakup. I will not say who is at fault, but I can confirm this is in the cards."

The short clip from the interview is shared on various Instagram fan accounts.

Take a look:







