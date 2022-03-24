Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker turn heads in leather ensembles at Khloe's party

Travis Barker and his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian were couples goals as they rocked amazing leather ensembles for a night out at Nobu Malibu on Wednesday evening.

The lovebirds donned matching black leather as they arrived to the restaurant where Khloe Kardashian was throwing a party for her denim brand.

Kourtney and Travis' chemistry was off the charts as the 42-year-old reality star and her partner, 46, arrived to the luxe destination holding hands.

Kim Kardashian's sister put on a head-turning display in a low-cut leopard print top which flashed a hint of cleavage. She paired it with a black moto jacket and alligator print slacks while her man showcased his chest tattoos in an unbuttoned jumpsuit.

Kourtney and Travis Barker looked the perfect pairing with their matching leather outfits, leaving the onlookers gushing over their amazing personalities.