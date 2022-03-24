Shilpa Shetty shares words of wisdom with fans: Read on

B-town actress Shilpa Shetty has never shied away from speaking her mind.

The actress who is also known for being a fitness enthusiast is often seen inspiring her fans with her pictures from Yoga sessions.

Recently the Dhadkan actress took to Instagram and penned a note on 'believing in one’s potential', and it's truly all the midweek motivation we need.

In the picture shared by Shilpa, one can see that the heading of the note says ‘Our potential’ and it starts with a quotation by Andre Gide.

It reads, “There are admirable potentialities in every human being. Believe in your strength and your youth. Learn to repeat endlessly to yourself, ‘It all depends on me.”

Going further, the note talks about the importance of positive self-talk and its effectiveness. It also mentions that the belief that what we do makes no difference will get us nowhere in life.

The note ends with an affirmation that reads, “I will keep telling myself that I can make things happen, that what I do is important, until I believe it.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Sukhee. As of now, she is seen judging the new season of India’s Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir.