Meghan Markle labelled ‘21st century Wallis Simpson’ by royals

File Footage





Meghan Markle is reportedly called the modern Wallis Simpson among senior royals, who liken her to the American socialite who was the reason behind King Edward VIII abdicating his throne.

According to claims made in royal author Christopher Andersen’s book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, Prince Philip was left ‘spitting blood’ after hearing of Harry's decision to step down as royal and move away.

That’s not all; Philip reportedly told one of his closest staff, “It appears as if we were wrong about her all along.”

Since Megxit, senior royals referred to Meghan as a 21st century Wallis Simpson, likening Harry and Meghan’s relationship to Wallis with the Duke of Windsor.

Wallis and Edward VIII were infamously married in 1937 after he gave up the title of King over to his younger brother, Queen Elizabeth’s father.

The couple, much like Harry and Meghan, moved away from the UK and retreated from royal duties.