Kate Middleton and Prince William's one moment form Belize's trip reveals 'how Harry and Meghan failed'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are fully enjoying their fun-filled tour of the Caribbean and projecting very positive image of the royal family with their people-friendly gesture.

According to a royal expert, one tiny telling moment from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's trip to Belize reveals how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost public sympathy.

Daniela Elser called an "off-the-cuff moment” that illustrates why the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “have flourished in their roles".

Writing for news.com.au, the expert claims the encounter shows exactly why the royal career of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has "hit the rocks".

But on the first full day of their visit to Belize, the couple visited ancient Mayan ruins at an archaeological site deep in the Chiquibul Forest. As they posed for photos outside the breathtaking Caana, or ”sky palace,” Wills and Kate joked with the press pack that have been following them around the world.

A candid video clip shows the moment that the Prince pointed out that the rival photographers were straying into each others’ shots.