Kylie Jenner 'pushed' to change son's name over beef with former friend?

Kylie Jenner might have changed her son;s name because of Tammy Hembrow, claim fans.

Fans online speculate the real reason the 24-year-old makeup mogul decided to change her younger offspring's moniker. She has not yet revealed son's new name.

Amongst many predictions, one that tops is that Kylie's decision comes after former friend Tammy Hembrow mocked her for copying her son's name.

When the Kylie Cosmetics founder announced the moniker, Tammy shared a photo with her son declaring herself "Wolfies mum" – seemingly taking a dig at her ex-BFF.

One Twitter user quipped: "kylie changing the name bc she's scared of tammy hembrow is so funny"

"lmfaooooo I just know Tammy Hembrow is laughing hard af at Kylie," another added.

A third Twitter user cracked: "Haha Kylie Jenner changed her son's name, bullying works (Tammy Hembrow)"

"Kylie changed her sons name??? Tbh I hope so. Cause after the fall out they had with Tammy, that's weird to name your child after your ex friend's son," someone else wrote.

One Tweeted: "we bullied kylie for copying tammy hembrow that she changed the name completely LMFAO"

"It's actually incredibly common in Hollywood and I guess they realized it," a supporter wrote on social media.

"Lisa Bonet, Eve, her ex friend Tammy, and several other ppl all have sons named Wolf," added another.

On Monday, Kylie turned to her Instagram to share that her son is no longer called Wolf- a decision jointly taken by her and boyfriend Travis Scott.

"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," she began in a note posted on social media."We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she added.