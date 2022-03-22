Life of Pi star Suraj Sharma speaks on lack of representation in Hollywood

Life of Pi famed Suraj Sharma opens up on lack of representation Hollywood

Suraj Sharma opened up his heart on underrepresentation of people of colour in Hollywood industry.



According to media reports, Sharma, whose claim to fame is Life of Pi, said that Hollywood needed to go a long way.

“It’s not lack of expertise that is a problem, but lack of individuals driving content material technique for people of colour underrepresentation,” stated the 29-year-old.

Currently, Sharma is working on a sitcom How I Met Your Father which is a spin-off to How I Met Your Mother.

Speaking about his show, the Phillauri actor is hopeful that things are changing for good.

“The diversity is a huge positive for the show as they try to portray New York in a realistic manner. And that can’t happen without showing how the world is," said the Million Dollar Arm actor.

While explaining about tokenism in Hollywood, the star added, "Tokenism is a thing, but is not always the best thing. In this case, it doesn’t feel like tokenism. It feels like true honest characters that deserve and rightfully live in this story. That’s the difference, which is why it is so important."