Game of Thrones' The Mountain beats world’s strongest man Eddie Hall in brutal boxing fight

Hafthor Bjornsson, who played The Mountain in Game of Thrones, has smashed Strongman rival Eddie Hall in their bitter boxing showdown in Dubai on Sunday.

It was the on of the most thrilling bouts as both the fighters were knocked down by heavy punches, but it was the Game of Thrones star who picked Hall apart with his jab. The fight was awarded to Bjornsson with all three judges scoring the fight 57-54.

However, there were times when it seemed both fighters were on the verge of stoppage wins. Bjornsson was awarded two dominant 10-8 rounds where he left Hall lying on his back.

"It feels amazing, I’ve been working my *** off for two years for this," he said.

"This is for my whole team."

Hafthor Bjornsson took over the role of The Mountain in 2014 for the fourth season of Game of Thrones and continued the role until the series ended in 2019. His fight with British rival is set to take place on September 18 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.



The fight took place in the Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai where the two strongmen went all six rounds, with Björnsson taking the Titan Belt over Hall in a unanimous vote from the judges. This was the first boxing match for Hall, the fourth for Björnsson.



Eddie Hall and Bjornsson's fight was originally scheduled for 2021 in a match titled, "Heaviest Boxing Match in History," but due to an injury on the British boxer's part, the match was postponed to March 19, 2022.