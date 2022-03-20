Here's everything Kardashians will talk about in upcoming Hulu series

The Kardashian-Jenner clan promised their 'updated and more intimate' return with Hulu series which is slated to premiere in April.

As one of the most influential families of the world is all geared-up to engage the viewers with their everyday stories, fans’ expectations have sky-rocketed who are eagerly waiting for the fight, emotions and whole lot of drama.

During her conversation with Variety, Kim Kardashian talked about the show. “We wanted it to be as current as possible.”

“We hated how long we had to wait. That was like the death of us, because once we got over something, we had to rehash it all over again,” she added.

The SKIMS founder said that she wanted to appeared “updated or just a little bit more intimate” to her fans.

The upcoming show will also take fans behind the scenes of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship post their break-up while shedding a light on Kanye West’s split from Kim.

The 41-year-old socialite’s newly ignited romance with Pete Davidson is also expected to be included in the series as she recently promised to give fans ‘exactly’ what they want.

“How we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” she said. “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Moreover, lawsuit with Black Chyna accusing the Kardashians of ‘ruining’ her life will also be explored in the first season of the much-awaited series.

Meanwhile, fans are also enthralled to get an insight into the realities of Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama through the show.