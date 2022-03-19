BTS' Jin undergoes surgery to 'repair damaged extensor' in index finger

BTS vocalist Kim Seok-jin has undergone a surgery to repair damaged extensor in index finger.

The septet’s management agency Big Hit Music on March 19 announced that the Super Tuna singer received medical treatment to repair damaged tendon in the finger on March 18.

The company shared, “(Jin) visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18.”

“He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18,” the statement read.

The much-loved K-pop idol, who was discharged from hospital on Saturday, will continue wearing a cast ‘for the time being for stabilisation and speedy recover.’

“Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health,” Big Hit added.