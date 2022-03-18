Stray Kids unveil 'Maniac' music video amid 'ODDINARY' comeback

Stray Kids' fans are over the moon to welcome the much-loved K-pop group's music video for Maniac amidst their return with a fresh album a year after NOEASY.
The K-pop boy group on March 18 released its new mini album ODDINARY and left fans jaw-dropped with the captivating music video for the title track.
The hotly-unveiled song dishes on the K-pop idols’ desires to break through the defined, ordinary boundaries.
The group’s production unit, 3RACHA – Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, has contributed lyrics and co-composed the sing with VERSACHOI.
Featuring powerful beats, the single kicks off with the leader of the group serenading, “Relax everyone, stop pretending to be normal/ All of your smiles look weird/ When the lock is released, we’re all the same/Your eyes can’t fool me, ho.”
A day before the album’s release, group’s agency JYP Entertainment shared that the then-upcoming set has received a total of 1.3 million stock pre-orders.
This is the highest number of pre-order sales any K-pop artist under the label has surpassed. The group’s thunderous album last year recorded a 400,000 album sale rise.
