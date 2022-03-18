 
Friday March 18, 2022
Stray Kids recently made much-awaited comeback with 'ODDINARY' album

By Web Desk
March 18, 2022
Stray Kids unveil 'Maniac' music video amid 'ODDINARY' comeback

Stray Kids' fans are over the moon to welcome the much-loved K-pop group's music video for Maniac amidst their return with a fresh album a year after NOEASY.

The K-pop boy group on March 18 released its new mini album ODDINARY and left fans jaw-dropped with the captivating music video for the title track.

The hotly-unveiled song dishes on the K-pop idols’ desires to break through the defined, ordinary boundaries.

The group’s production unit, 3RACHA – Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, has contributed lyrics and co-composed the sing with VERSACHOI.

Featuring powerful beats, the single kicks off with the leader of the group serenading, “Relax everyone, stop pretending to be normal/ All of your smiles look weird/ When the lock is released, we’re all the same/Your eyes can’t fool me, ho.”

A day before the album’s release, group’s agency JYP Entertainment shared that the then-upcoming set has received a total of 1.3 million stock pre-orders.

This is the highest number of pre-order sales any K-pop artist under the label has surpassed. The group’s thunderous album last year recorded a 400,000 album sale rise. 