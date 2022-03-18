Wendy Williams promises 'bigger and brighter' comeback: 'Everybody's ready'

Wendy Williams announced her comeback with a much 'bigger and brighter' return to TV screens post cancellation of The Wendy William Show.

During her conversation with Good Morning America via telephone, the 57-year-old mogul spilled the beans on her plans to make TV comeback and legal rift with Wells Fargo.

“I'm very comfortable. My partners with the show, everybody's ready. Give me about three months," the Think Like A Man star shared.

“There are private things that I have to deal with and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing,” she added.

The famed host also hinted to comeback with a much bigger project as she said, "This is what I would love to say to my Wendy watchers: Keep watching, because I'm going to be back on the Wendy show bigger and brighter than ever."

The diva made her last appearance on screen in 2021 July after which she took a break due to health issues, including Graves' disease, a thyroid condition and past hospitalization for "psychiatric services."