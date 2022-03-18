Scarlett Johnson doesn't want kids to find out about her smoking habits

Scarlett Johnson hopes her kids never finds out about her smoking habit

Scarlett Johnson talked about her smoking habits as a teen as she revealed she never want her kids to find that out.

During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Johansson was asked about that ‘one thing’ she does not want her kid to know about her.

The 37-year-old responded, “My daughter may have asked me this before, I used to smoke when I was younger and I'm so ashamed.”

“I just don't want her to ever think that I ever thought it was cool 'cause she can never, ever, ever smoke,” Johansson continued.

The actor then added jokingly, “Cause that’ what you do, you forbid your kids from doing things and then they don’t do them”

“So yeah, I just hope she never figures that out,” Johansson concluded.